In a stunning turn of events, while the South African authorities have yet to make any arrests of suspected GoldMafia members exposed in illicit cigarette sales, two Zimbabwean nationals have been sentenced in the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Limpopo for their involvement in the possession of R9.6 million worth of illicit cigarettes and corruption.

Marshall Masiya, 32, and Oswald Raisi, 27, made a shocking plea of guilt for the charges brought against them.

The court proceedings unveiled that on May 20, at the Beitbridge border, officials from the South African Revenue Services (Sars) conducted a routine inspection and immediately noticed discrepancies between the goods declared on the documents and the actual load on the truck. As a result, the truck was rerouted to an inspection ramp, and the cargo was subsequently unpacked.

What they discovered was astonishing. Hidden beneath cotton oil cake were a staggering 440 master boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes, valued at a whopping R9.6 million. The scale of the illicit cigarette operation left authorities astounded.

The situation took a darker twist when it was revealed that Oswald Raisi attempted to bribe a Sars official with a gratification of R30,000 to prevent the inspection and search of the truck. The vigilant official promptly alerted the police, leading to the arrest of both Masiya and Raisi.

In the aggravation of sentence, State Prosecutor advocate Phumudzo Mudau emphasized the gravity of the offenses and their prevalence within the court’s jurisdiction. He argued that the accused displayed no remorse and called for a strong message to potential offenders by imposing harsher sentences, given the enormous value of the confiscated cigarettes and the societal cry for stricter measures against corruption.

As a result, the State requested the court to impose a custodial sentence for the corruption charges.

In a final twist, the Renault truck, two trailers, and the 44 master boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes were forfeited to the State.

Marshall Masiya received an 18-month imprisonment sentence for illegal immigration, while Oswald Raisi faced a more severe sentence. Raisi was sentenced to five years imprisonment or a substantial fine of R5 million for the possession of illicit cigarettes, and an additional eight years imprisonment for his involvement in corruption.

The court also ruled that both men were unfit to possess a firearm, further underscoring the seriousness of their crimes. This case stands as a significant development in the ongoing efforts to combat illicit activities in South Africa, particularly involving illicit cigarette trade and corruption.- Agencies

