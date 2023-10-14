Women’s Organisation Wary Of Rising Cholera Cases

The Zimbabwean government has banned large gatherings in some parts of the country and increased surveillance at ports of entry in an effort to curb the rise in cholera cases.

As of 3 October, 74 cases were recorded in Bikita CTC (8), Chiredzi (2), Zaka (4), Masvingo Province; Buhera (45), Chipinge (6), Makoni (1), Mutare (1), Mutasa (1) in Manicaland Province; Zvimba (1), Mhondoro-Ngezi (1) in Mashonaland West Province; and BRIDH (4) in Harare Province.

Women In Governance and Peacebuilding is concerned with some areas that are going two to three days without water while facing the challenge of cholera outbreak in Masvingo Province and this affects women.

“We urge Masvingo City Council and Masvingo Rural District Council to collect refuse in time and provide women with clean and safe water in time to ensure that we stop the continue spread of cholera,” the organisation said.

Women in Governance and Peacebuilding (WIGP) is a women-led rural community-driven citizen pressure group, whose mandate is to economically empower girls and young women.

