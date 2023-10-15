Fatal hyena attack leaves 1 dead, 2 others seriously injured

A hyena attack turned fatal after one person was killed while two others were seriously injured in Marange area of Manicaland Province this Wednesday.

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZIMPARKS) spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the attack which occurred in Gamunorwa Village under Chief Marange.

He said a Zimparks reaction team is on the ground attending to the situation.

It is believed that around 10pm Wednesday, Noah Jambaya was attacked by a pack of hyenas before escaping to seek help in the village.

A fellow villager, Petro Machombo, was seriously injured as he tried to assist Jambaya, while Charles Gamunorwa, who was irrigating in his garden, was attacked and died on the spot.

