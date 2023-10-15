Former School Head Guns For Chieftainship

MASVINGO – Siyano Machaya is no longer Chief Nyamandi and whatever he says and does is null and void because his acting period ended four years ago in 2019, one of the family elders and former Helen McGhie head Hebert Horuno Nyamandi Zengeya has said.

Zengeya said the 24 families that are heir to the Nyamandi throne sat and selected the new chief Zvagara Masunda in 2021 and that result was endorsed by Government.

He said Masunda was selected in the presence of the District Development Co-ordinator and is therefore chief of the Nyamandi people.

Zengeya, a no nonsense man and one of the best school heads to come out of this country charged in an interview with The Mirror that Machaya is an illegal chief who hangs in the position to serve Zanu PF Lovemore Matuke’s political interests.

He attacked Machaya for refusing his subjects food along political lines and described him as a shame to the people of Nyamandi.

Asked for comment, Machaya said he does not care what the 24 houses of Nyamandi say or think about him because chiefs are now selected and appointed by President Mnangagwa.

“I don’t care about those 24 Nyamandi houses. They don’t matter at all. The chief is now selected and appointed by the President,” said Machaya.

The law allows a chief to act for a maximum of two years after the death of his father. Machaya has been acting for six years following the death of his father, Kokerai Machaya in 2017.

When contacted for comment Matuke, said he had nothing to do with chiefs. In another story last week Machaya said he agreed with Matuke to refuse CCC supporters Government food aid…

