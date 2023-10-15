RBZ’S FIU Pounces On Car Dealers After Freeing GoldMafia Crooks

Discrepancies in Money Laundering Crackdown Reveal Selective Enforcement

Recent actions taken by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to intensify surveillance on suspected money laundering activities in the car dealership industry have ignited a debate over the government’s commitment to combating financial crimes.

While the FIU’s efforts to target potential money laundering activities within the car dealership sector have garnered attention, many are now questioning the government’s motives and the apparent selectivity in their enforcement actions. This stems from the contrasting treatment of smaller players and major figures involved in alleged money laundering, particularly those associated with the so-called “gold mafia.”

FIU director-general, Mr. Oliver Chiperesa, revealed that Zimbabwe is losing a substantial amount, estimated to be between US$1 billion and US$1.5 billion annually, to money laundering schemes. The decision to focus on car dealerships as potential money laundering hotspots raised eyebrows as there are no international standards specifically targeting this sector.

What has raised concerns is the apparent imbalance in the government’s approach to money laundering enforcement. While small car dealers face heightened scrutiny, several high-profile individuals connected to the alleged “gold mafia” have seemingly evaded the same level of accountability.

Critics argue that by concentrating efforts on small money laundering operations while seemingly letting off individuals implicated in larger, more significant financial crimes, the government’s actions may lack transparency and fairness.

The absence of an official register for car dealers, as highlighted by Mr. Chiperesa, signifies the need for an improved regulatory framework within the car dealership industry. However, the perceived contrast in government action on money laundering issues has sparked a debate over whether such regulatory efforts are equally applied across the board.

