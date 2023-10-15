Senior officer in soup over fraud

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A senior education officer employed by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in Mashonaland Central province was on Friday arraigned before the courts facing fraud allegations.

Lorain Marodza (42) employed as an Adminstrative Officer allegedly forged documents to claim Travel and Subsistence allowance amounting to $995.

She appeared before Bindura magistrates courts on Friday and was granted US$200 bail by magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.

The state led by Carson Kundiona alleged sometime last year in December the accused submitted Travel and Subsistence allowance papers for a journey she did not undertake.

She also by passed the chief accountant and the provincial education officer who are responsible for approving such transactions.

However due to lack of funds, the money was not paid and the anomaly was discovered this year in February when the Senior accountant was re doing the previous year’s payments

“Whilst the Chief Accountant was allocating funds to individual documents, she noticed some anomalies on the accused’s Travelling and Subsistence allowance claim forms. She also discovered that she has not checked the schedule of the payment that was forwarded to the head office in the 2022 fiscal year without her knowledge and approval by the Acting Provincial Education Director”, the court heard.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...