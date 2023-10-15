Winky D Opens Up On Private Life

By-Multi-award-winning Zimdancehall musician Winky D, has recently addressed claims regarding his private life, shedding light on his famously personal lifestyle.

Winky D is known for keeping his personal life well-guarded, leaving many aspects of it shrouded in mystery.

However, in a recent episode of ‘In Conversations with Trevor,’ a popular show hosted by Zimbabwean entrepreneur and newspaper publisher Trevor Ncube, Winky D opened up about his preference for privacy.

Winky D Sets the Record Straight on His Private Lifestyle (Image Credit: The Herald)

During the interview, Trevor Ncube delved into one of the burning questions often posed by Winky D’s fans: why does he choose to lead such a private life?

“I don’t think I live in a shell. Maybe we look at things differently but as far my social media handles are concerned. I think everything concerning the brand and Winky D we give the people update as it happens.” It’s not like the page whereby when l am going to eat sadza there, I will take my camera with me and say, All right, Let me take you to the world l am eating Sadza.”

Winky D is emphasized he utilizes social media not for personal or unrelated content but as a channel to convey messages, updates, and promotions related to his music, career, and the public image associated with the name “Winky D”.

“I’ve made sure that it’s a platform for me to send my message concerning the business side of Winky D as a brand,” Winky D added.

Winky D’s revelations on Trevor Ncube’s show has elicited a newfound respect for the Zimdancehall artist. Fans and admirers have applauded him for his professionalism and maturity.

-IHarare

