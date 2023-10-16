Bosso Drop Crucial Points

Highlanders failed to close the gap on top after playing a goalless draw against bottom-placed Cranborne Bullets on Sunday.

Bosso remained in third position but are now eight points behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars, who won on Saturday.

Captain Ariel Sibanda could have given his side a first half advantage, which had a potential to decide the game.

The goalkeeper failed to convert from the spot and efforts to secure a lead in the second half proved futile.

The result saw Highlanders dropping points for the fifth successive time.

In Harare, CAPS United registered their second win in a row after edging Sheasham 1-0.

Rodwell Chinyengetere scored the all-important goal in the first half.

The win saw them moving up on log to number 10 on 33 points, three above teams in the drop zone.

The game between Triangle United and Hwange ended in a 2-0 victory in favour of the Sugar Boys.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 27 Results:

Highlanders 0-0 Cranborne Bullets

CAPS United 1-0 Sheasham

Triangle United 2-0 Hwange- Soccer24 News

