Conductor kills passenger over torn US$1

By A Correspondent- The commuter omnibus conductor who allegedly killed a passenger by shoving him off a moving vehicle after they had a misunderstanding over a torn US$1 note now faces charges of murder.

The incident that occurred Friday night in Arcadia, Harare which resulted in the death of a passenger who was shoved off a moving vehicle by a conductor after a misunderstanding over a torn US$1 note has brought the behaviour of public transport conductors and drivers under the spotlight.

The commuting public was not amused with what transpired.

“What happened is infuriating because life is precious and there was no good reason for him to do that,” said a passenger.

“Conductors and drivers should learn to respect passengers. They will be drunk that is why they behave like that, something must be done,” said another passenger.

“As someone in the same trade we should learn to treat our passengers with respect,” said a commuter omnibus operator.

Another operator said, “It’s true, sometimes we will be drunk and easily get irritable but it’s not right to behave like animals.”

25-year-old Tawanda Pindu was arrested for the murder of a passenger whom he allegedly assaulted before shoving him off the moving vehicle where he met his death.

He is expected to appear in court this Monday.

