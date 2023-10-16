Everton Mlalazi Accused Of Manipulating Star FM Gospel Top 20 Chart

The integrity of Star FM Gospel Top 20 Chart has come under questioning following allegations that musician Everton Mlalazi is buying his way into the highly coveted chart.

Speaking to this publication, industry colleagues argued that Mlalazi’s success is a result of financial influence and behind-the-scenes dealings, rather than genuine popularity among listeners.

One artist, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed their concerns, stating, “There are Star FM producers and presenters who appear to be on Mlalazi’s payroll, ensuring that he remains a topic of discussion, even when some of his work may not warrant its position. Such practices have the potential to tarnish the credibility of our music industry.”

While many artists strive to climb the charts based on the authentic popularity of their music, Mlalazi seems to have effortlessly ascended to the top of the chart.

This has led many of his peers to believe that financial investments may have played a more substantial role in his ascent than musical merit.

Despite being a relative newcomer to the music scene, Mlalazi has already managed to break records, including spending the most weeks at number one with his song “Pfugama Unamate.”

A music industry insider shared their perspective, saying, “It is disheartening to witness someone ascend to the top of the charts through financial means rather than authentic talent and genuine fan support. These charts should ideally reflect an artist’s impact on listeners, not their financial clout.”

At present, Mlalazi maintains the number one position on the Star FM Gospel Top 20 Chart with his track “Apo Mambo Opinda.”

Efforts to get a comment from Mlalazi were fruitless as his mobile number was not reachable.

