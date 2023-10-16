Garan’anga Flies All The Way From Moldova For Mere Training Session

Spread the love

Moldova-based Munashe Garan’anga has arrived in Zimbabwe for Warriors training camp.

The defender was named in the squad that is holding a camp during this international break.

The camp is being used by the national team coaches to assess the players ahead of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers that are set to begin next.

However, the Warriors team will not play an international friendly during the training camp after the supposed match against Botswana was called off.

Garan’anga, who plays for Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol, arrived at the Robert Mugabe International Airport on Friday afternoon.-Soccer24 News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...