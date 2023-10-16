Lula lula encounter with thigh vendor backfires for 20yr old man

By A Correspondent- In a bizarre incident at Chikwanha Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza, a man found himself at the mercy of robbers while engaging in a sexual encounter with a commercial sex worker inside a parked car.

The 20-year-old, identified as Onwell Hwiridza, had rendezvoused with a 36-year-old woman named Sheilla Shaibu when their intimate moment took an unexpected turn.

As they were in the midst of their activities, three individuals posing as police officers swooped in, catching the pair off guard. Fearful for her own safety, Sheilla quickly fled the scene, leaving Onwell to face the thugs alone.

Seizing the opportunity, the three men commandeered Onwell’s vehicle, with one of them assuming control of the steering wheel. Meanwhile, the other two assailants subjected him to physical assault. Together, they set off along Seke Road in the direction of Harare, with Onwell helplessly confined to the vehicle.

Eventually, the perpetrators abandoned Onwell at ZRP St Mary’s Bus Stop before making their escape. Authorities later discovered the stolen car discarded along Seke Road, but the culprits remained at large.

Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, the Harare provincial police spokesperson, confirmed the incident, stating that Onwell had not only lost his vehicle but also valuable possessions. The stolen items included a Samsung J7 Prime cellphone, a Samsung AO3 cellphone, a Samsung A12 cellphone, an Itel S23 cellphone, and US$13 in cash.

