Man “hammered” over infidelity

By A Correspondent- In a society where the abuse of women receives significant attention, it is crucial to recognize that men can also fall victim to domestic abuse, a fact often overlooked. While the exact prevalence remains unknown due to limited research, it is evident that abuse against men is more common than previously thought.

A recent incident in Sihambene Village, Esibomvu area, under Chief Gwebu in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province, highlights the severity of this issue. Bongani Ncube, a 55-year-old man, narrowly escaped a tragic fate when his 42-year-old wife, Pretty Ncube, brutally attacked him following a heated dispute over alleged infidelity.

After enduring the vicious assault, Bongani, undeterred by shame or embarrassment, took the brave step of reporting the incident to the authorities, leading to Pretty’s subsequent arrest.

Appearing before Esigodini resident magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube, Pretty faced charges of physical abuse as defined under Section 3 (1) (a) of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16. However, she was not required to enter a plea and was released on bail.

According to the events described, on October 3rd, around 11 am, Bongani was preparing to leave for his daily job when Pretty summoned him to the living room for a discussion. Once there, she began accusing him of having an extramarital affair, an accusation that Bongani vehemently denied.

The denial triggered an alarming response from Pretty, who grabbed a hammer and struck her husband forcefully in the face, specifically targeting his right eye. Continuing the assault, she head-butted him on the forehead, causing Bongani to collapse onto the floor in pain.

Unrelenting, Pretty then reached for an iron bar, striking Bongani’s back with a powerful blow. She proceeded to mount him, attempting to strangle him. Miraculously, Bongani managed to free himself from her grip and promptly sought help from the police, promptly reporting the harrowing ordeal. Subsequent investigations led to Pretty’s arrest.

As a result of the savage attack, Bongani suffered a swollen forehead and back pain, necessitating medical attention, which he received at a local hospital

