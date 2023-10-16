Man hauled to court for stealing mining detector

By A Correspondent- A 35-year-old resident of Emakhandeni found himself in court facing accusations of stealing a mining detector valued at US$12,000.

Johnson Mungombwe, however, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa last Wednesday.

He was granted bail in the amount of US$60 and was scheduled for trial on October 25. As part of his bail conditions, Mungombwe was ordered to remain at his registered address until the case’s conclusion and report to the Luveve Police Station every two weeks between 6 am and 6 pm. Additionally, Maphosa issued an order for Mungombwe not to interfere with any witnesses involved in the case.

The complainant in this matter is identified as Lindiwe Mlilo. The State alleges that on May 12 of this year, Mungombwe, along with an accomplice named Nomore Mubinda, who remains at large, stole Mlilo’s mining detector. A police report was filed, leading to an investigation that resulted in Mungombwe’s arrest and the recovery of the stolen property.

