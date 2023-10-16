Man turns to court over abuse

By A Correspondent- A Harare man suffering from mental health challenges has approached the courts seeking a protection order against his two sisters accusing them of depressing him.

Gilbert Kahanda told Harare magistrate Nyasha Marufu last week that his two sisters — Alice and Josephine — were ill-treating him because he suffered from mental health challenges.

He accused them of allegedly hiding food, chasing him away from home and insulting him.

“My siblings harass me and insult me. They deny me access to food and chase me away from the family house in Harare,” he said, further claiming that he was once detained at Chawagona Prison and Parirenyatwa’s Annex Hospital thrice.

I am taking my medication diligently, Your Worship. However, they abuse me because I am ill,” he said.

The sisters, however, denied the accusations. Josephine told the court that her brother was defaulting on his medication.

“All he is saying are lies and he is not mentally stable. He has also been taking alcohol despite his condition,” she said.

Alice concurred with her elder sister telling the court that they were failing to contain their brother’s condition.

“The Annex hospital is closed for maintenance and at Harare Central Hospital they have poor security services. Therefore, it has been hard to help our brother and it’s getting worse,” she said.

Marufu told both parties to return to court on Friday for a ruling.-newsday

