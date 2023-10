Mnangagwa To Abandon Multi-currency System

Zim to revert to ZW$: President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

“We must bite the bullet, whether it gives us some suffering for a period, we shall proceed to have our own currency, not a situation where the economy has a regime of currencies in use, we want a single currency and we are going there. “

