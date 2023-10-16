Top Chamisa Aide Quits Politics

By- Top lawyer and former CCC Mutare Central long-serving legislator Innocent Gonese has retired from active politics.

The former MDC Chief Whip in Parliament announced his retirement from politics in a private message to relatives over the weekend.

Gonese also confirmed his retirement to NewsDay in an interview on Sunday, saying he will now focus on his law practice after 24 years in politics.

In the message posted on Saturday, Gonese said:

I am reverting to being a private citizen and a full-time legal practitioner and human rights activist. In a normal country, I would be going into real retirement, but I still have to put food on the table and what I trained to do is to practice law and so be it.

﻿

It also gives me more time to spend with the family, do my long-distance running and occasionally hit the small white ball.

In the future, time permitting, I will try to do a PhD and take up Arthur Mutambara’s challenge and write a book. But first things first, try to survive under challenging and difficult times.

In the run-up to the August 2023 general elections, Gonese and Mutasa Central legislator Trevor Saruwaka announced that they will not be contesting.

That was despite the two being nominated as representatives of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Gonese was the MDC chief whip in the 8th and 9th Parliament of Zimbabwe.

