Woman assaulted for refusing to borrow a chicken

By A Correspondent- A resident of Mazwide village in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South province, found himself in court on charges of assaulting his wife after she declined to borrow a chicken from a neighbor.

Mvinyelwa Sibanda (aged 39) entered a plea of not guilty during his court appearance before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa last week. He was subsequently remanded in custody until October 18.

The complainant in the case is his wife, Bethile Sibanda.

According to the State’s allegations, on July 15 at approximately 9 pm, Sibanda returned home from a bar and instructed his wife to borrow a chicken from a neighbor. However, she declined due to the lateness of the hour. Sibanda is said to have initiated the assault on his wife. It was revealed in court that Sibanda’s daughter intervened to protect her mother from further harm.

In his defense, Sibanda claimed that his wife had assaulted him first and had also physically harmed him by grabbing his private parts.

