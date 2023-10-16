ZANU PF Man Defends Auxillia Mnangagwa’s UK Trip

By Own Correspondent | In a Sunday development, a UK based ZANU PF official, Dr. Masimba Mavaza, has responded to allegations of threatening journalist Simba Chikanza over a story related to the First Lady’s upcoming visit to London.

Dr Masimba Mavaza

Dr. Mavaza’s full response is as follows:

“The program to which the First Lady of Zimbabwe was invited to attend was not organized by herself.

“The First Lady was invited by His Excellency, the Ambassador of Zimbabwe. The program is being arranged and organized by the embassy.

“The trip is being financed from private sources. The First Lady has not accepted the invitation yet, and it is mischievous to say that she invited herself to a program.

“Furthermore, the First Lady has a very busy schedule, and she has no time to respond to speculation. The First Lady’s team is not more than five people, so the fifty people talked about is just an imagination.

“The cooking competition puts the Zimbabwean culture on the world map, and it will be a great honour to have the First Lady promoting our culture through food. Hukama igasva. If you know, you know. I have not threatened Simba, but simply requested to meet him in a peaceful, brotherly, and friendly manner. Please put the record straight.”

