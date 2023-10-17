Garry Mapanzure Laid To Rest

THE late Afro-pop star Garry Mapanzure who succumbed to injuries sustained from a road traffic accident on Thursday, has been buried at Lawn Cemetery in Masvingo.

Family, friends, musicians and fans gathered in Masvingo to bid farewell to the late Mapanzure who was described as a young shining star who inspired many youths through his music and character.

“We are devastated as Garry’s fans. He was a great musician whose music will continue to live on. Our thoughts are with his family,” said a fan.

A music promoter said, “As a promoter, I can tell you that this young man had a lot of potential though he passed on very young.”

Masvingo provincial leadership urged young people to emulate the good works of Garry Mapanzure who was able to put the country’s flag high through music.

“As we bury this young soul who had a lot of potential, I say to our youths, Garry was very patriotic. Despite having studied abroad, he came back to serve his country through music,” said Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Ezra Chadzamira.

Garry’s family thanked the people of Zimbabwe for supporting his music.

“As a family, we feel very sad today because Garry was our shining beacon. However, we would want to thank the people of Zimbabwe for the support during our time of bereavement,” said family representative, Mr Nyasha Mapanzure.

Born on the 18th of June 1998, Mapunzure rose to fame in 2017 after the release of his hit ‘Wapunza’ which has over four million views on YouTube.

Wapunza also became an international hit after it was aired on Trace Africa.

The late creative genius was among the few artists who were selected for Nigeria’s Mr Eazi’s EMPAEA 100 programme which was aimed at identifying talent within the continent.

Mapanzure will also be remembered for his offerings which include ‘Pindirai’, ‘Rigiyoni Takawanda’ and ‘Chimoko Chidanger’.

He is survived by his wife and one child.

