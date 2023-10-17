Hands Off CCC – President Chamisa

Spread the love

Statement below written by CCC leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa

HANDS OFF CCC!!! After all this investment and hard-work, they just pretend as if they don’t know who is who in CCC or that the citizens movement is not a force for change! #ForEveryone #CapacityPlus #Godisinit

1/The SADC Final Report on Zimbabwe’s harmonised Elections is a powerful affirmation of the consensus that exists among the majority of Zimbabweans (both rural and urban) that the conduct of the August 23 Elections flagrantly violated the Constitution of Zimbabwe, Electoral Laws and SADC Guidelines and Principles on Elections.@SADC_News

/2 As the Report itself notes in its Recommendations and other sections, there are still outstanding recommendations from 2018 on the lack of impartiality of the key institutions. In addition to this, the Report itself highlights a litany of very serious and brazen breaches which result in SEOM concluding that the Elections fell short of the standards highlighted above.

/3 Given the above developments, based on the Report’s own findings, domestic remedies cannot be a credible response and are therefore clearly inadequate and incapable of resolving this long standing national crisis.

/4 For those reasons, the citizens of Zimbabwe will not rest until a permanent solution and lasting political settlement has been found to address all their long standing political grievances, pursuant to achieving a just, stable, peaceful, prosperous and democratic Zimbabwe

/5 No amount of bare denials, deflections, use of proxies, diversionary tactics, subterfuge and political side shows will take our eyes off the ball. Citizens are entitled to be led by a government which truly reflects reflects the will of the people having been chosen in a free, fair and credible election

/6 Our resolve is not shaken. Our Will can not be broken. The citizens will not be silenced. Our struggle is just and legitimate. It is a citizens project, a people’s struggle for majority rule! #ForEveryone

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...