Hwindi Goes Beserk Assaults Passenger Over Disfigured USD1

Tragedy Unfolds in Harare as Kombi Conductor’s Assault Turns Fatal

Harare – In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, a senseless act of violence involving a kombi conductor, locally referred to as a “hwindi,” has resulted in the tragic death of a passenger over a torn US$1 note.

The incident took place on the night of September 13th, 2023, at approximately 21:15 hours, at a service station along Seke Road, Harare. Tawanda Pindu, a 25-year-old kombi conductor, became embroiled in a dispute with Batsirai Chisindi, a 35-year-old passenger who had used a damaged US$1 bill to pay his fare.

According to the police statement released on Twitter, the confrontation quickly escalated, with Pindu resorting to violence. In a shocking turn of events, he struck Chisindi with such force that the passenger fell to the ground, hitting the back of his head. The impact caused severe bleeding, and despite efforts to get immediate medical assistance, Chisindi succumbed to his injuries.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) swiftly moved to apprehend Tawanda Pindu in connection with the case. The official statement from the police department confirmed his arrest, “ZRP confirms the arrest of Tawanda Pindu (25) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 13/09/23 around 2115 hours at a service station along Seke Road, Harare in which Batsirai Chisindi (35) died.”

This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for improved conflict resolution and anger management within the public transportation sector. The use of violence over a minor monetary dispute has led to the loss of a life, leaving families shattered and the community in shock.

The consequences of this senseless act will be felt for years to come, and it serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of peaceful and constructive communication in resolving disputes. The Zimbabwean authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the case, ensuring that justice is served for Batsirai Chisindi and his grieving family.- state media

