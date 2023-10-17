Mnangagwa Recalled in Stamped Letter To Jacob Mudenda

By A Correspondent | A Mnangagwa family member has been recalled from Parliament in an official letter sent to Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda. The recall letter, authored by a man identifying himself as the interim secretary general of Zanu PF, has also extended the recall to a total of 70 Zanu PF legislators. The justification provided in the stamped document is that these lawmakers are no longer considered members of the party.

This sudden development comes on the heels of a recent announcement by the Speaker Of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, who declared the recall of 15 members of parliament from the Citizens Coalition for Change. The political landscape in Zimbabwe appears to be undergoing significant shifts, with both major parties taking decisive actions in reshaping their representation in the legislature.

The recall of a Mnangagwa family member will undoubtedly draw considerable attention, as the family has played a prominent role in Zimbabwean politics in recent years. The motivations behind this recall remain unclear, and it remains to be seen how this move will impact the dynamics within Zanu PF and the broader political landscape of the country.

As this story continues to develop, it raises questions about the stability and unity within both Zanu PF and the opposition, especially in the lead-up to the upcoming elections. It is a situation that will demand close scrutiny as Zimbabwe’s political scene evolves in the coming weeks.

