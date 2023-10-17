Nelson Chamisa Ascendancy Prophetic – Zivhu

By A Correspondent

Unpredictable Zimbabwean politician, Killer who, two weeks ago touted himself as Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s number one supporter, has performed another somersault.

This time Zivhu has pointed out that CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s ascendancy is prophetic.

The enigmatic politician wrote on X :

“Be patient ,the train is about to stop, it took years from 1957 to 1980 , the prophecy about Gabriel ruling Zimbabwe , the same prophecy talked about a young man who will lead us to Canan, it talked about Mugabe being removed by a gun, it came to pass after 40 yrs.

Don’t accept to be bullied by those who think they are more Zimbabwean than you, Power is temporary it can vanish an second, before them our Country had leadership, after them our Country will still have leadership, vaudzeyi vane dzungu kuti Zimbabwe haisi ya mai vako.”

