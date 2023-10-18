Chamisa Takes Mudenda Head-On

By-The main opposition Coalition for Change has approached the courts challenging the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, to endorse the recalling of its 15 Members of Parliament by the party’s imposter, Sengezo Tshabangu.

Many lawyers believe that the decision was unreasonable and are seeking to have it reversed.

Meanwhile, the constitutional court has already ruled that the Speaker’s role under section 129(1)(k) is not administrative but facilitative. It reads:

if the Member has ceased to belong to the political party of which he or she was a member when elected to Parliament and the political party concerned, by written notice to the Speaker or the President f the Senate, as the case may be, has declared that the Member has ceased to belong to it.

