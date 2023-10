Find Strategic Partners, ZIFA Told

Spread the love

THE Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has been urged to foster strong relationships with the business community to ensure the national teams have sufficient funding.

At the Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) Women’s Championship, after an 18-month suspension from international football, the Zimbabwe Senior women’s football team, the Mighty Warriors, performed well and finished fourth. https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/?p=15653

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...