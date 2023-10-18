Gokwe Viciously Hit By Storm

Severe Storms Wreak Havoc in Multiple Zimbabwean Regions, Resulting in Losses and One Fatality

Severe weather conditions, characterized by heavy rains, strong winds, and thunderstorms, have left a trail of destruction in various parts of Zimbabwe, including Gokwe, Bulawayo, and the Midlands province. The inclement weather not only caused significant property damage but also claimed one life.

In Gokwe, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works reported a tragic incident where one person lost their life after being struck by lightning, highlighting the life-threatening nature of the storm. Lightning strikes are a common occurrence during intense thunderstorms, underscoring the importance of taking precautions during such weather events.

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, experienced power outages on Monday evening due to the severe weather. In addition to the power disruption, the storm wreaked havoc on residential and agricultural areas. Wheat farmers in Umguza and Bubi districts, as well as other parts of the country, are now counting their losses as their crops were severely damaged.

The violent storm was marked by roofs being blown off houses, street lights collapsing, and trees uprooted, some of which fell onto homes, causing damage to roofing sheets, perimeter walls, and window panes. This resulted in distress for many residents, especially in suburbs such as Mzilikazi and Queens Park, where numerous houses were extensively damaged.

Residents of Mzilikazi recounted their harrowing experiences, with one resident, Ms. Gladys Chikore, describing how the storm caused significant damage to her home. “It was like someone was throwing stones on top of the roof, and the asbestos roofing cracked, and the debris fell inside the house, but fortunately no one was injured,” she said.

In Queens Park East and West, residents witnessed roofs being blown off and tree branches falling onto homes, causing damage to roofing sheets. “Some of these houses are old and cannot withstand the strong winds and heavy downpour,” explained Mr. Wallace Hungwe from Queens Park East. “The people that live in that house are so lucky to be alive because some of the debris fell inside.”

The situation was no different in Sauerstown, where a massive tree lay over a security fence, and several tree branches littered the streets, affecting electricity power lines. Meanwhile, in Harrisville suburb, a resident faced losses after a solar geyser was blown off by the strong winds.

In the Midlands province, the city of Kwekwe also bore the brunt of the storm. Several families narrowly escaped tragedy as trees fell on their houses, damaging roofs. Power outages persisted in some residential areas, including Msasa, Chicago, Mbizo, Amaveni, and Redcliff, causing further inconvenience.

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) Southern Regional Manager, Engineer Gibson Kasipo, acknowledged the challenges and said, “True, we have several poles down and we are still assessing the impact of the storm. But, we are working flat out to ensure power is restored.”

As the affected regions grapple with the aftermath of the severe storm, recovery efforts and assistance to affected residents are underway, emphasizing the importance of preparedness and resilience in the face of unpredictable weather events.

