Grade 7s To Close After Exams

By-The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) has allowed Grade 7 students to leave school after completing their ZIMSEC exams.

The circular which cancels Circular 17 of 2023, also allows planned and budgeted school trips to proceed as planned.

This was announced through a circular addressed to various education authorities and organizations, including Chief Directors, Provincial Education Directors, Teachers’ Organizations, and others involved in the education sector. It read:

RE: CANCELLATION OF SECRETARY’S CIRCULAR NUMBER 17 OF 2023 ON COMPULSORY ORGANISED LEARNING FOR PREPARING GRADE 7 PUPILS FOR THE PRIMARY TO SECONDARY TRANSITION

This Circular cancels Circular Number 17 of 2023 on compulsory organised learning activities post-Grade 7 examinations. The cancellation, therefore, means that Grade 7 pupils must be allowed to close school. Those schools that had planned and budgeted for educational school trips should proceed as such in conformity with Circular P.54.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has reversed a directive that required Grade Seven students to stay in school after their exams. The directive stated that the students were supposed to attend classes until the end of the school term. Authorities said this decision was made to address concerns about students having excessive free time, which could lead to issues like drug abuse and teenage pregnancies. The ministry said it aims to provide a structured learning environment and prevent negative behaviours during the post-exam period.

