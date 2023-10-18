Is Mnangagwa Getting Priorities Right?

Government will take delivery of 500 buses by next year, with 150 coaches set to be delivered by the end of this year, to add to its current fleet of 467, also as part of a comprehensive plan to boost the country’s mass public transport system.

The 500 vehicles will come in three sizes train coaches, conventional buses and minibuses to add to the current Zupco fleet of 467. The parastatal is also refurbishing its old buses, with 27 coaches having been completed to date.

Government is working on a multi-modal urban transport system, which will see rail transit, mass rapid bus system and also ensure that the entire value chain associated with the urban mass transport system is enabled, from fuel to supplies for spare parts for maintenence.

Source:

Zanu PF

