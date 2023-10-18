Job Seekers Swindled

MORE than 50 job seekers have been left counting their losses after they were duped by a bogus international employment agent who allegedly swindled them of a combined US$40 000.

Dreams of working abroad have been shuttered for 53 health care students who lost cash to a suspected fraudster who had promised to secure employment for them.

Takunda Mcdonald Pfende aged 27 allegedly targeted students in their final year before each of the 53 students paid US$850 for a sponsorship certificate but nothing materialised.

The accused who was arrested after he failed to honour his end of the bargain was released on US$300 bail when he appeared in court this Monday.

Meanwhile, another suspected fraudster who left a home seeker counting his losses after losing over US$5 000 in a botched deal appeared in court this Monday.

46-year-old Danny Huruyadzo allegedly misrepresented to the complainant that he had two houses for sale in Dzivarasekwa before he received deposit for the properties.

The accused, however, became evasive before he was reported to the police and charged with fraud.

He was released on US$200 bail.

Still at the courts, a 25-year-old commuter omnibus conductor who allegedly killed a passenger after pushing him off a moving vehicle appeared in court this Monday charged with murder.

The altercation occurred after a misunderstanding over a torn US$ note.

He was remanded in custody to the 27th of this month for routine remand.

