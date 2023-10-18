Man Successfully By-Passes ZESA Metre

Spread the love

Harare Man Escapes Electricity Meter Bypass Charges After Demonstrating Regular Payments.

A Harare man, Godfrey Munyamana, has been acquitted of charges related to bypassing an electricity meter at his former residence in Borrowdale. The court’s decision came after a thorough inspection of the wiring at the house revealed that Munyamana had been consistently making payments to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC).

Munyamana had faced charges under the Electricity Act for allegedly stealing electricity over an extended period at his former residence. The allegations suggested that he had illicitly connected the house to the mains line of ZETDC without passing through a meter.

During the trial, the court accompanied Munyamana to his former residence in Bookview, Borrowdale, for an in loco inspection, where the state intended to demonstrate how ZESA cables were supposedly tampered with. The State even brought in a witness, ZETDC electrician Jawet Makuzha, to illustrate how electricity had been illegally consumed at Munyamana’s house.

However, the defense team presented evidence that challenged the accusations. Munyamana, through his lawyers, provided documentation showing payments made to ZETDC, which correlated with the energy he was alleged to have used illegally.

With this compelling proof, the defense filed an application for discharge at the close of the State’s case, contending that the State’s witnesses failed to produce concrete evidence of wrongdoing.

The court, after careful consideration, upheld Munyamana’s application for discharge at the close of the State’s case, leading to his acquittal of all charges.

This case originated two years ago when Munyamana sold the house. The buyer noticed discrepancies when attempting to purchase electricity for the property and sought clarification from ZETDC. This led to electricians being dispatched to inspect the property, eventually resulting in Munyamana’s arrest and subsequent charges. However, the evidence presented during the trial failed to substantiate the allegations against him.

Munyamana’s acquittal sheds light on the importance of thorough investigation and due process in legal proceedings, ensuring that individuals are treated fairly and evidence-based decisions are made.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...