Mighty Warriors Coach In Sexual Harassment Storm

Mighty Warriors coach Shadreck Mlauzi was remanded in custody on charges of indecent assault.

Mlauzi, who was reappointed as coach at the end of last month having previously guided Zimbabwe to the 2016 Olympics, is being accused of indecently assaulting a female member of the technical staff.

The accuser reported the case to the Zimbabwe Republic Police after the team’s return from the COSAFA Women’s Championship in South Africa.

According to a complaint filed with the police, the first incident happened during the pre-tournament camp in Harare when the coach attempted to kiss her without her consent, but she refused.

The following incidents took place in South Africa during the tournament and this prompted the accuser to register her complaint to COSAFA Safeguarding Officer, leading to Mlauzi’s suspension in the following match.

The gaffer appeared in court on Tuesday charged with indecent assault and was remanded in custody until his bail hearing on Wednesday.

He has not commented on the allegations.-Soccer24 News

