Mnangagwa Man Threatens Foreign Diplomats

Source :State media

GOVERNMENT has emphasised the need for foreign diplomats to understand the separation of powers when analysing the actions of the Executive, Parliament and Legislature.

The call was made by the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira when he briefed African diplomats on the internal political situation in Zimbabwe.

As he addressed African Union Ambassadors accredited to Zimbabwe, Professor Murwira dismissed claims that other arms of state and political parties are interfering with operations of Parliament.

This comes after 15 CCC members of the National Assembly were recalled as the party battles internal fighting.

“Government takes note of statements from the political outfit, whose members were recalled from parliament. The unfounded aspersions and outright falsehoods seeking to embroil government and the ruling ZANU PF Party in the recall processes, are without merit.

“For the avoidance of doubt and for the benefit of those unfamiliar with Zimbabwean laws, in terms of Section 129(1)(k) of the Zimbabwe Constitution, recalls of Members of Parliament are done by the political party to which the affected member belongs by way of written notice to the Speaker of the National Assembly or President of Senate, and not by Government,” he said.

He added, “Against that background, it is incorrect and downright deceit for any political formation so affected by recalls to blame it on the other. Simply, no other party enjoys such a standing or mandate over the other on matters of recall. Zimbabwean law enjoins the Speaker of the National Assembly and the President of the Senate (as Presiding officers) to promptly act on any and all communication from political formations brought before them with a view to effecting a recall. Neither official can or may cause, amend, or block any such communication once placed before them.”

He further maintained that there is no political crisis in Zimbabwe.

“It is a matter of public record that one presidential candidate in the just ended harmonised elections declared, well ahead of the polls and, brazenly in the presence of election observers and the media, that the candidate would not abide by any other result except one which “pronounced the candidate as the sole winner. Indeed this was the second such instance in which the candidate made such a declaration.”

“Sadly, violence ensued after such a declaration in 2018. This type of conduct is an attack on our democracy constitutionalism and the rule of law. Regrettably, some countries have tended to support this undemocratic conduct. As in previous instances, Government will not tolerate any actions aimed at disturbing the peace under the guise of “democratic political processes.”

Professor Murwira added that the country’s political body provides platform for dialogue.

“Zimbabwe’s body-politic provides for dialogue at all levels; in parliament, before, during and after elections. This spirit of dialogue crystallized into the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) at which all contesting parties and personalities meet regularly to engage in the national interest.

“This facility, which is meant to engender collaborative politics for national development, continues to be snubbed by one party and one player. In an attempt to dignify their falsehoods, the opposition claims that Zimbabwe has political prisoners. Government wishes to state categorically that there are no political prisoners in Zimbabwe,” he went on.

The Acting Foreign Minister reiterated the call for the removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on the country.

