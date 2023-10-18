Police: Ignore Fresh Elections

Spread the love

Zimbabwe Police Deny False Election Preparation Announcement.

By Dorrothy Moyo | The Zimbabwe Republic Police has unequivocally denied the authenticity of a press statement that has been circulating on social media, claiming they are preparing for fresh elections in the country. In a swift response, the police have labeled the statement as false and suggested that it was likely doctored for political purposes.

The fake press statement, dated October 16, 2023, had purportedly indicated that the police were gearing up for new elections, sparking concern and confusion. However, the police have clarified that they have no such plans and called on the public to remain focused on developmental matters.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has confirmed that investigations have been launched into the matter. He stated, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses a fake and doctored press statement issued by a criminal on alleged security situation in the country. The fake statement is dated 16th October 2023. The Police dismiss this fake or false statement with the contempt it deserves. For the record, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is not preparing for fresh elections. Inquiries have revealed that the fake press statement was photoshopped, edited and endorsed with fake details for political reasons.”

Moreover, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi warned against the misuse of social media for criminal purposes under the guise of political activism. He assured the public that the law would take its course on individuals attempting to promote anarchy in the country.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now conducting investigations with a view to arresting this criminal syndicate which issued the false and fake press statement in the name of the Zimbabwe Republic Police,” he added.

This swift response from the police underscores the importance of verifying information before accepting it as fact, especially in the digital age where fake news and misinformation can spread rapidly. The focus now turns to identifying those responsible for fabricating and disseminating the false statement, as the nation maintains its commitment to developmental issues rather than election preparations.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...