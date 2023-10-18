Police Speak On Fresh Elections Preparations

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police has dismissed a press statement circulating social media that they were preparing for fresh elections.

According to the police, they were not preparing for any fresh elections in the country and the public has been urged to focus on developmental issues.

Investigations have so far revealed that the fake press statement was photoshopped, edited and endorsed with fake details for political reasons.

In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they have since launched investigations over the matter.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses a fake and doctored press statement issued by a criminal on alleged security situation in the country. The fake statement is dated 16th October 2023. The Police dismiss this fake or false statement with the contempt it deserves.

“For the record, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is not preparing for fresh elections. Inquiries have revealed that the fake press statement was photoshopped, edited and endorsed with fake details for political reasons. The Police urges the public to focus on the development of the country and avoid using social media to commit criminal offences under the guise of political activism,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the law will take its course on these criminal elements who want to promote anarchy in the country.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now conducting investigations with a view of arresting this criminal syndicate which issued the false and fake press statement in the name of the Zimbabwe Republic Police,” he said.

-Herald

