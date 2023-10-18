ItsTime @REAP_zw @Cde_Masiyiwa @AllanChipoyi @ngadziore

Removing Mnangagwa : Citizens Call For Action

Tinashe Sambiri

The Citizens Coalition for Change Youth Taskforce has launched a massive campaign to end Zanu PF violence and repression and the deepening constitutional crisis.

The Zanu PF leader, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa, known for executing coups, has unleashed a reign of terror meant to annihilate the opposition.

In a statement, CCC denounced Zanu PF terror…

Our Youth Taskforce has launched a campaign called #FreedomOrDeath in response to the escalation of violence, repression, constitutional crisis, flawed elections, human rights abuses, and illegal recalls, among other problems that the regime in Harare has created in our country.

ZANU PF is aware that they did not win the elections, and their anger is evident through their attacks on our freedoms, constitution, and our members.

