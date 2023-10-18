Zim Prison Reform

Spread the love

Zimbabwe’s Prison Rehabilitation Efforts Acknowledged Amidst Ongoing Challenges

The Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services’ (ZPCS) commitment to rehabilitating prisoners has received recognition, even as the organization continues to grapple with challenges, including a shortage of accommodation for inmates. Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Nobert Mazungunye, undertook a tour of the Harare Central and Chikurubi Maximum Security Prisons to assess the progress made and identify areas that require attention.

ZPCS’s rehabilitation program has been instrumental in providing inmates with training that will be valuable upon their release from prison, fostering a path to reintegration into society.

Following his tour, Deputy Minister Mazungunye expressed his appreciation for the training provided to inmates. However, he also noted the challenges related to institutional accommodation for correctional services and the overcrowding of inmates. Additionally, financial constraints affect the implementation of various projects within the prison system.

The projects initiated within the prison system encompass a wide range of skills, including carpentry, mechanics, sewing, and welding. This approach reflects a shift in the ZPCS’s focus from mere custody to genuine rehabilitation. The primary objective is to equip inmates with the skills and knowledge needed for successful reintegration into society upon the completion of their sentences.

ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu emphasized the need for government support to address financial constraints related to running these projects, such as farming, which requires machinery and other resources.

Harare Central Prison’s Matron Chief Correctional Officer, Thembekile Thiili, provided insights into the healthcare services offered within the prison system. These services include a pharmacy section and a clinic for dependency and remand. The prison’s pharmacy is supported by NatPharm, primarily catering to individuals with gunshot wounds referred from Parirenyatwa Hospital. Furthermore, the clinic addresses tuberculosis infections, with a significant number of the inmates being HIV positive, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive healthcare within correctional facilities.

Chief Correctional Officer Chinofura Farai from the workshop department revealed that there are 35 vocational training centers designed to facilitate inmate rehabilitation through skill development.

The ongoing efforts to rehabilitate prisoners signify a shift towards a more holistic approach to criminal justice in Zimbabwe. While challenges persist, recognition of the positive impact of these programs on inmates’ futures highlights the importance of continued support and development within the correctional system.- state media

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...