Citizens Humiliate Mudenda

CCC statement on Advocate Jacob Mudenda’s dismal failure

This is Zanu PF speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda who effected an illegal recall letter from an imposter who masqueraded as CCC interim secretary general, a post which doesn’t exist within our ranks. This man will go down in the history of Zimbabwe for all the wrong reasons.

History will judge him as the person who created a constitutional crisis and caused the collapse of the parliamentary system in Zimbabwe.

