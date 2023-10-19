Heavy Downpour Destroys Chief Gutu Traditional Court

MASVINGO – Heavy rains that pounded Mpandawana Growth Point last night ripped off part of a roof to Chief Gutu’s court.

The rains also destroyed Tongonya, one of the largest buildings at the Growth Point that is being constructed by Bikita businessman Clever Vurayai Tongonya.

Chief Gutu’s Secretary Kenneth Mupambavatyi confirmed the story to The Mirror .

“I was informed this morning that the Chief’s court had its roof damaged probably by material blown off from a nearby Tongonya Building. We are now going to attend to the issue,” said Mupambavatyi… www.masvingomirror.com

