Mnangagwa Cornered

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | It has been confirmed that 70 Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to the ZANU PF party are being removed from their positions with immediate effect. The recall was initiated by an individual who claims to be the interim Secretary General of ZANU PF.

This dramatic development comes hot on the heels of a controversial statement made by former Norton MP, Temba Mliswa, on Tuesday. Mliswa stated, “Let’s leave the Speaker out of it,” emphasizing that Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of Parliament, has no choice but to remove MPs aligned with Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a surprising twist, a member of the Mnangagwa family has also fallen victim to the wave of recalls. An official letter was dispatched to the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, outlining the removal of this family member and an additional 69 ZANU PF legislators. The letter was authored by an individual identifying as the interim secretary general of ZANU PF. The justification cited in the stamped document is that these lawmakers are no longer considered members of the party.

These developments arrive just after Speaker Jacob Mudenda’s recent announcement of the recall of 15 Members of Parliament affiliated with the Citizens Coalition for Change. This ongoing political maneuvering indicates a significant shift in Zimbabwe’s political landscape, with both major parties taking decisive actions to reconfigure their representation in the legislature.

The recall of a member of the Mnangagwa family has attracted widespread attention, given the family’s influential role in Zimbabwean politics in recent years. The motivations behind this recall remain shrouded in mystery, leaving many questions unanswered. The impact of this move on the dynamics within ZANU PF and the broader political landscape of the nation remains uncertain.

As this story unfolds, it raises critical questions about the stability and unity within both ZANU PF and the opposition. Zimbabwe’s political scene is poised for further transformation, demanding close scrutiny in the coming weeks.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...