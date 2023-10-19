Police Say:We Gunned Down 2 Robbers

Suspected Armed Robbers Linked to 2019 Heist Shot and Killed by Police Near Southlea Park

Two suspected armed robbers who had been on the run following a heist at Interfresh Limited in 2019 have been shot and killed by the police in a bushy area near Southlea Park. The suspects, identified as Israel Zulu (50) and David Dausi Takawira (43), were apprehended on Tuesday in Mutare and subsequently brought to Harare for further investigations.

Following the intensive police probe, Zulu and Takawira cooperated with detectives and disclosed the location where they had hidden firearms. It was during this crucial development that things took an unexpected and deadly turn.

Reportedly, as the suspects arrived at the scene, they attempted to escape, capitalizing on the rainy weather and thick vegetation of the bushy area. This escape attempt prompted the police to use lethal force. Both Zulu and Takawira were injured during the encounter and were rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital for medical attention. Regrettably, they both succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead after being admitted.

Zulu and Takawira had been linked to a series of armed robbery cases dating back to 2019, which included incidents in both Harare and Bulawayo. The most notable among these cases was a brazen heist that occurred on November 13, 2019, at a business premises along College Road in Mount Pleasant, Harare. During this robbery, a security guard was assaulted, and a substantial sum of money, amounting to US$362,000, along with $28,539 in cash, was stolen.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the shooting incident, underlining the importance of the ongoing investigations into these robberies. The swift action taken by the police in bringing these suspects to justice is being praised as a significant development in the fight against organized crime and armed robbery in the region. This event adds an intriguing chapter to a story that has captured the nation’s attention for years.

