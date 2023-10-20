Chiragwi Slams DeMbare Anti-football Tactics

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi beamoned what he described as ‘anti-football tactics’ employed by Dynamos in the two sides’ Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

DeMbare won the match 2-1 courtesy of goals on either side of the half time break from Elton Chikona and Keith Madera, to blow the title race wide open in the process.

But Chiragwi felt hard done by Dynamos, who resorted to withdrawing match balls and delaying tactics after Takunda Benhura pulled one back for Madamburo in the second half.

DeMbare midfielder Donald Mudadi was even given a yellow card —his second of the game, for delaying his walk off the field, with eights minutes left.

“We came here to play football and when you don’t have the football, we can’t play anything,” he said after the game,” Chiragwi said after the game.

“The supporters came here to watch football but look, Dynamos is a big club and I wasn’t expecting something like that from them.

“But if it’s going to give them results like that then it’s fine. But for me as coach of Ngezi Platinum Stars I think I love to play football, no matter I am down,” he added.-Soccer24 News

