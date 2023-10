Job Sikhala Loves Being In Prison, Claims Eddie Cross

Watch video below Eddie Cross calls Job Sikhala a street kid who loves being photographed in chains.

Said Eddie Cross:

“Sikhala loves being in prison, he loves being photographed in chains

He is harmless, why would you keep him in prison? “

https://fb.watch/nMmomjmhu6/?mibextid=9R9pXO

