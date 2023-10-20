Magic Powers Fail Robbers

Robbers’ Sangoma Magic Fails Them as They Face Trial.

-Bulawayo, October 20, 2023* – In a startling turn of events, the purported magical powers of three fleeing robbers ran out as they faced trial for an alleged armed robbery. Elvis Charapuka (38), Mlingiseli Sibanda (44), and Bhekimpilo Ncube (35) appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga, where they pleaded not guilty. The trio stands accused of robbing businessman George Kudya (42), who is also the managing director of Star Distributors, in a chilling armed attack at his Mahatshula suburb home.

Kudya took the stand for cross-examination and recounted the harrowing incident that unfolded on that fateful day. He revealed that upon returning home before 7 pm, he was ambushed by Charapuka, Sibanda, and Ncube. The robbers allegedly manhandled him and pointed a gun at his head, demanding money.

Under duress and fearing for his life, Kudya surrendered a substantial sum of US$6,000. The assailants then proceeded to rob him of an additional P110,000 before making their escape in their vehicle.

However, the surprising twist in this case came from a traditional healer, Gogo Otilia Murombedzi, who was called to testify. Murombedzi disclosed that Charapuka had been a visitor to her Cowdray Park suburb home for consultations and to obtain good luck charms before the robbery. She further confirmed that Charapuka had given her P1,800 as a token of appreciation. Astonishingly, she claimed that her ancestral spirits had warned her that the money was “dirty,” rendering it unusable.

The allegations against Sibanda, Ncube, and Charapuka revolve around an incident that occurred on January 7th of this year when the accused waylaid Kudya at his home. According to court documents, the trio arrived at Kudya’s residence just before 7 pm. They approached him, demanded money, and forcibly took US$6,000 from him. Unsatisfied, they compelled him to retrieve an additional P110,000 from his car.

Kudya promptly reported the robbery to the police, leading to an investigation that revealed Charapuka’s gesture of gratitude to the traditional healer. As the trial unfolds, the accused robbers face the challenge of explaining their actions, and the inexplicable failure of the supposed magical protection that had previously shielded them from harm.

Concillia Ncube represents the State in this intriguing case, which continues to captivate both the court and the public. The accused trio has been remanded out of custody, with their trial scheduled to resume on October 25, 2023.- HMetro/Additional Reporting

