Mnangagwa Props Up Varakashi

Spread the love

Zanu PF is revamping Varakashi team to bomb hungry citizens with cheap propaganda.

On Wednesday the party relaunched its Varakashi wing…

ZANU PF CYBER TEAM

Re-Launch | Re-Launch

*FACE TO FACE SHOW*

Today (Wednesday) , we re- launch our traditional show, FACE TO FACE ,

Cde. Takasununguka Ziki will hosts Dr Lesley Marisa on:

THE DYNAMICS OF CHURCH,POLITICS AND RELIGIOUS ACTIVISM

Date: Wednesday 18 October 2023

Time: 1900-2100HRS

———————————————

ZANU PF CYBER TEAM

Advancing a Patriotic State of Mind

https://www.zimglobalmedia.co.zw

———————————————

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...