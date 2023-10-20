Tragedy as lightning kills 4 siblings

By A Correspondent- Four siblings were burnt to death after a grass-thatched hut they were sleeping in was struck by a bolt of lightning in Buhera District on 16 October.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which occurred around 2 AM at Hara Village in Murambinda. He said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the death of four siblings, Wilfred Hara (9 months), Melinda Hara (5), Michael Hara (5), and Marvis Hara (11) after the thatched hut they were sleeping in with their mother, Evernice Takaedzwa (31) was struck by a bolt of lightning resulting in the hut catching fire on 16th October 2023 at around 0200 hours at Hara Village, Murambinda, Buhera.

Evernice Takaedzwa escaped and sought assistance from neighbours while the victims were trapped inside the hut. Villagers failed to put out the fire resulting in the victims being burnt to death in the inferno.

The bodies were later retrieved from the hut through an opening created on the wall.

Asst Comm Nyathi said on the same day, in Chireya, Gokwe District, a male infant, Elvis Sikhosana (2) was killed by a hailstorm. He added:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is deeply saddened by the loss of life. As the rainy season approaches, we implore the public to follow lightning safety tips such as avoiding being in open spaces and hiding under tall structures like trees while it is raining.

