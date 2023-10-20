Woman in soup over false r_ape charges

By A Correspondent- A Harare man yesterday accused his estranged wife of trying to ruin his life by laying false charges of sexually abusing their four-year-old daughter.

This emerged at the Harare Civil Court where Munyaradzi Musarira from Kuwadzana was seeking a protection order against ex-wife Tecla Chinyoka.

Musarira told the court that Chinyoka had terminated their marriage and left him with their minor children.

He accused her of filing false rape allegations against him.

“I want protection from this woman because she is trying to tarnish my image. She reported to the police that I had sexually abused our daughter in her absence,” he submitted.

Musarira said he was only set free from police custody after medical reports showed that the minor was never sexually abused.

“I am now living in fear because she tells people bad things about me. My relatives now hate me and she sends me insulting messages over the phone.”

Chinyoka confirmed that she had left their matrimonial home after their marriage broke down.

I no longer stay with the applicant because he is the abuser. He stays with our kids and I take them during the weekends,” she said before turning the knife against Musarira, accusing him of taking drugs.

“He is lying that I abuse him. I stopped going home because he is now addicted to mutoriro (crystal meth). He acts out of character and if he wants a protection order, I will make my own application to take my kids,” she said.

Chinyoka did not respond to claims of filing false rape charges against her ex-husband.

Magistrate Sharon Mashavira granted the protection order sought by Musarira.

-newsday

