22 Years In Jail For Tuckshop Owner Killer

Spread the love

Tafadzwa Kanengoni 39 (notoriously known as Soda Water) who shot and killed a tuckshop owner from Mucheke, Masvingo was yesterday sentenced to 22 years in jail for possession of firearm and armed robbery by magistrate Bishad Chineka.

Kanengoni who killed Michael Munhungorwa in cold blood is yet to be sentenced for the murder at the High Court in Masvingo. https://twitter.com/TheMirrorMsv/status/1714582166573555888?t=pnDC5-_HI-ex6tQxR6zXvw&s=19

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...