Cattle thief killed

In a tragic incident, the police have apprehended a gang responsible for the death of a suspected cattle thief.

According to a statement released on social media, Consent Matsvinze (29), Lameck Hakamela (25), Stanford Kuzomula (35), Givemore Machabe (34), and Langton Hakamela (33) were involved in the incident that took place on October 6, 2023, in Magwigwi Village, Chitanga.

The police report states that the suspects tied the victim, Simon Tsuvuka (35), with barbed wire before subjecting him to physical assault. Allegedly accusing him of stealing three cattle, the gang proceeded to strike him with switches. Tragically, the victim lost his life on the spot.

