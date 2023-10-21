Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala A Pillar Of Citizens Struggle

SolidarityWithJobSikhala on #WiwaWednesday, CCC Namibia on board!

18 October 2023

The National Democratic Revolutionaries are missing the vibrant, organic, and pragmatic change champion, Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala who has endured more than 15 months caged at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison on trumped-up charges.

Citizens in Namibia are curious to know the whereabouts of Moreblessing Ali’s murderer, Pius Jamba Mukandi after his arrest. We did not hear anything after his prosecution! Is he still incarcerated or it was a catch-and-release since the murderer is a ZANU-PF activist? It is now imperative to actively demand justice for both Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and the deceased Moreblessing Ali who is yet to be buried since her gruesome murder last year in May. Progressive citizens across the globe should amplify their voices demanding justice, freedom, and equality.

Sikhala and Ali’s families have endured enough physical and emotional torture from this satanic regime. Let’s brace for dangerous freedom against injustice and arbitrary arrests of political leaders and activists. It is not a crime to represent the Ali family. CCC Namibia believes that lawyers are the last line of defense but when the same lawyers are incarcerated for more than a year, it boggles the mind. We demand an independent judiciary that does not take instructions from the desperate and illegitimate regime.

Namibia district is delighted at the revolutionary gesture to donate in solidarity with Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala as he continues to languish in jail without bail since the 14th of June 2022. The political prisoner deserves our support because as the breadwinner, his family has suffered from a lack of different fundamentals. We must donate material and financial resources to the prisoner of conscience to boost his revolutionary spirit. Let’s mobilize for a peaceful protest demanding a constitution with constitutionalism in Zimbabwe.

Bail is a constitutional right enshrined in the 2013 Constitution! Sikhala has been arbitrarily arrested more than 66 times but was never convicted which epitomizes the weaponization of the judiciary to silence dissent. As we demand fresh elections, let’s not forget the victims of persecution by prosecution. Ali’s family deserves justice! ZANU-PF must respect the sanctity of life. We are sick and tired of political persecution by the clueless regime, the citizenry deserves better.

Sikhala’s ill health is also worrisome and infuriating. Health is a basic right regardless of any circumstances hence the dire need to ensure his health safety in prison. There is great suspicion that our vibrant was poisoned by this politically inept Harare regime to eliminate him. This must be resisted with equal measure! Job Saro remains innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law.

Citizens should resist illegitimate regimes that subvert the will of the masses. The people of Zimbabwe need to embrace participatory democracy to remove an illegitimate government announced by Zec on the 26th of August 2023. We demand fresh elections!

CCC Namibia Rundu Champion

Robson Ruhanya

